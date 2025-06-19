The Los Angeles Sparks look to have taken a step forward during the 2025 WNBA season. LA traded for star guard Kelsey Plum this offseason and will eventually have a healthy Cameron Brink as well. Sparks fans seem to be more excited about the team this season, and some are stretching that excitement a little too far.

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum went viral on social media for a controversial fan interaction. In the video, Plum is visibly annoyed about the presence of fans asking for autographs outside of the hotel the team is staying at.

The fan in the video seemed to defend their presence at the hotel by stating they saw the team bus parked outside. But Plum wasn't buying it.

“Don't y'all find that kind of weird? Like low key? Come on,” Plum said. “I'm really turned off right now.”

Plum eventually signed one autograph for the fan before heading inside.

As is usually the case, there is some missing context surrounding this particular fan interaction.

Fellow Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby stood up for Plum on social media. Hamby gave some context about the fan interaction.

“There is context to this,” Hamby wrote. “We literally left for practice and changed hotels… so to be there the moment we got there after SWITCHING hotels without being like HEY WE’RE SWITCHING HOTELS was weird.”

Hamby makes an excellent point that the fans' presence at the hotel is concerning. Especially if nobody was supposed to know about the team's new hotel arrangements.

Thankfully the interaction did not escalate any further.

Article Continues Below

Sparks rookie explains how Kelsey Plum has helped her during 2025 season

Plum has already made a big impact on the Sparks.

Sparks rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker explained how Plum has helped her adjust to the WNBA during a recent interview.

“She’s been a leader to me pretty much ever since I got to LA. Just having her voice, she has so much experience so I’m gonna listen to anything that she says,” Barker said. “And she’s always telling me just to have fun too with the game of basketball. When we were on the bench, she was just like, ‘hey, they’re going under you, just shoot the ball.’”

Plum has played well in LA so far this season. She is averaging 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Plum averages 36 minutes per game, showing how important she is for the Sparks.

Next up for the Sparks is a trip to Minnesota to take on the Lynx on Saturday night.