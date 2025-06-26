Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not play in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks because of a left groin injury, the team announced.

Clark recently missed three weeks with a quad injury and is now dealing with this groin problem. The Fever star played in Indiana's last game on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, a 94-86 win in which she scored just six points on 3-of-13 from the field and 0-of-6 from 3-point range. She has really been slumping of late, shooting 1-of-23 from 3-point range over the last three road games.

It has been a bumpy ride for Caitlin Clark after entering Year 2 with massive expectations. The injury issues are now piling up, and she hasn't been able to find a consistent rhythm. While she has still had some big games and is putting up 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, she's shooting just 39.0% overall and 29.5% from 3-point range. Her foul shooting has even slumped from 90.6% as a rookie to 81.6% this season.

There has also been plenty of drama on the court. The season opener against the Chicago Sky saw fireworks with Angel Reese, and a recent game against the Connecticut Sun had a fight break out at the end of a game that featured a lot of physical play, including against Clark.

Aside from Clark, Indiana just dealt with some drama involving DeWanna Bonner. The veteran signed with the Fever in the offseason but soon discovered the fit wasn't right, and she was waived this week.

Though it all, Indiana is 7-7 with a plus-4.7 average point differential. If Clark and Co. can just get and stay healthy, this Fever squad could be a contender. But they've faced a lot of adversity thus far under new head coach Stephanie White and will have to find a way to win Thursday night without Clark.

Friday night is supposed to be a showdown between Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, so stay tuned.