Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey was officially retired by the Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, capping a 13-year tenure with the franchise that helped define her Hall of Fame career. The halftime ceremony, held during the Sparks’ home game against the Chicago Sky, featured tributes from across the basketball world, including one from team co-owner Magic Johnson.

Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole. Beginning with her arrival to the City of Angels in 2008, she not only lived up to the expectations placed on her as a two-time Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and NCAA National Champion, she far exceeded them. Her unparalleled skill, relentless drive, and leadership elevated the Sparks to new heights and set a new standard of greatness,” Johnson said in post on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the game.

“Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable — she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community and inspired countless fans and future generations of athletes. Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she's left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”

Candace Parker's legacy with Sparks

Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP and three-time champion, played for the Sparks from 2008 to 2020 after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft. She made an immediate impact, becoming the first player in league history to win MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season.

“It’s super important to see this jersey in the rafters before any others because my 13 years here were super special,” Parker said during a press conference, via James H. Williams of USA Today. “It was ups, downs, wins, losses, heartaches and rewards, but it’s super special to share that with my teammates and coaches.”

Lisa Leslie, herself a Sparks legend and one of just two other players with retired jerseys by the team, also spoke at the ceremony.

“No. 3 will hang in the rafters because nobody else can do what Candace Parker has done for the LA Sparks,” Leslie said.

Parker ranks first in franchise history in assists (1,331), second in points (5,684) and rebounds (2,902), and helped lead the Sparks to a championship in 2016. She later won titles with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

Her jersey will also be retired by the Sky later this summer.

Parker is a 10-time All-WNBA selection, 7-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year (2020), and 2016 WNBA Finals MVP.