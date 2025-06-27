During Thursday's game against the Indiana Fever, Kelsey Plum, the point guard for the Los Angeles Sparks, certainly caught the eye of many, especially with star player Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a groin injury.

While Clark cheered from the bench, it was Plum's playful antics that grabbed the spotlight for a moment.

Towards the end of the second quarter, Clark was seen hitting the court. She was annoyed by a call made by the officials. As Plum started getting ready to re-enter the game, she turned to Clark and jokingly made a “T” motion indicating a free technical foul. Plum exaggerated her free T gesture for comedic effect. The moment was captured by a fan who uploaded a video in a tweet that went viral and sparked reactions from fans on X.

Kelsey Plum told Caitlin Clark (who’s injured) to sit down while arguing a call & tried getting the referee to give Clark a technical 😂👀 Thoughts? 🤔 Via. @caitsversionn pic.twitter.com/zRitEg1YLu — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Plum, now in her first season with the Sparks after seven years with the Las Vegas Aces, humorously copied a referee's call in response to Clark's animated reactions. The officials did not take any action but the moment sparked lively discussions on social media with fans inquiring if Plum was just playing or there was something more serious to her signal.

Clark may have left the game, but she had a strong presence while she was on the sidelines. The Fever guard, who had just returned from a quad injury, found herself out again due to a groin strain—her second injury this season. Dressed casually, she stayed engaged with the game, eliciting reactions from both players and fans.

Plum, a two-time WNBA champion, is averaging over 20 points per game this season and is a vital player for the Sparks as they strive for consistency in their standings. Her lighthearted exchange with Clark injected some energy and humor into what could have been a routine game, especially as fans eagerly awaited news of Clark’s return.