The Los Angeles Sparks continue to struggle during the 2025 WNBA season. LA has a 5-12 record and is ranked towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings along with Dallas. The Sparks are also still waiting for Cameron Brink to return from injury. LA upset several fans on Wednesday after making a slew of surprising roster cuts.

Sparks fans are in disbelief after the team made some surprising roster moves on Wednesday.

LA announced that the team waived guard Shey Peddy after the return of Rae Burrell from injury. They also noted that guard Julie Allemand rejoined the team after winning the EuroBasket Championship.

Additionally, the Sparks announced that they have waived guard Odyssey Sims.

Sims is an 11-year veteran who played for the Wings and Sparks in 2024. She came back to the Sparks in 2025 and played an important role on the team during the first 12 games of the season.

Sims averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while averaging 29.5 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Allemand has been less productive than Sims throughout the 2025 season. Perhaps that is why Sparks fans are so upset about Sims being waived.

Sparks fans respond to LA's recent roster cuts

Sparks fans were furious about the team's recent roster moves. They were particularly upset about Odyssey Sims being waived.

“Wow !!,” one fan wrote about Sims. “That’s all I have to say. What are they doing?”

“Odyssey sims was playing really good and yall got rid of her,” another fan wrote about Sims. “Smh.”

“This [general manager] cannot put together a good roster to save her life,” another fan wrote, criticizing Sparks GM Raegan Pebley. “At least Burrell is back.”

Finally, one fan even suggested the Sparks should keep Sims over Julie Allemand.

“Simms been playing better than SAB if we are being honest. O has scored way more than Julie if we are keeping it a buck,” the fan wrote. “WTH yall doing.”

Sparks fans clearly care a lot about Odyssey Sims, who will be on waivers for the next 48 hours. If Sims is not claimed off waivers during that period, she will be free to sign with any WNBA team.

Next up for the Sparks is a trip to New York to face the Liberty on Thursday night.