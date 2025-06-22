The Los Angeles Sparks didn’t start their current road trip off on the right foot following their 82-66 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. But luckily for them, they have two more games to try and get back in the win column. Having short-term memory is key for the Sparks to bounce back, and that’s a sentiment echoed by star guard Kelsey Plum.

Following the Sparks’ loss to the Lynx, Kelsey Plum spoke about how they can’t dwell on any particular loss for too long, considering the nature of the league. She also admitted a little frustration while offering a silver lining of sorts.

“You can’t harp on anything too long. We play Chicago on their home court in a couple days so you have to reset,” Plum said. “But yeah, I’m a competitor, and it’s frustrating because it’s like, we’re right there. Yeah I want it bad, I want it really bad and I have faith that we’ll get there.”

“I thought we made some really big steps tonight. . .granted Phee [Napheesa Collier] didn’t play, but the energy and the effort was there. You just got to execute down the stretch,” Plum continued. “But building is hard, it’s not for the faint of heart. So we will regroup and be ready to go Tuesday.”

The Sparks have struggled to find consistency this season, and they’ve leaned on Plum as one of their veteran leaders. It’s a situation Plum has been in before when she was initially drafted by the then San Antonio Stars with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft. It took the franchise moving to Las Vegas, and a couple of tough, rebuilding years before they became the back-t0-back champion Aces.

So far, Plum has played like the star guard that the Sparks believed they were acquiring when they pulled off the blockbuster sign-and-trade in the offseason.

Plum made her return to the lineup after missing the team’s game against the Seattle Storm due to a leg injury. She finished with a team-high 15 points, three rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes. She had appeared in 12 games coming into Saturday’s matchup with Lynx, at just about 36 minutes per game.

In her first season with the Sparks, Plum has been averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 38.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Sparks have two more games remaining on their road trip, against the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, respectively.