Angel Reese found herself in the spotlight once again during the Chicago Sky’s comeback victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Reese, who only recently got the first triple-double of her WNBA career, finished the game with yet another double-double, scoring 18 points alongside 17 rebounds. However, it was a first-quarter altercation with Sparks' Rickea Jackson that set the tone for the game.

Tension began when Jackson initially got into a tangle with Sky guard Rebecca Allen. The two fought hard for a rebound as Jackson initially seemed to have boxed out Allen. However, the 32-year-old continued to aggressively claim the ball, leading to the initial altercation.

Reese, a sophomore like Jackson, initially pulled away Allen. However, she continued her verbal spat with the Sparks star, as Reese continued her attempts to calm the situation down. Reese then walked over to an angry Jackson, who even seemingly attempted to slap her.

However, Reese continued to be the calming presence and appeared to ask Jackson to “calm down.” However, with the Sparks star refusing to relent, Reese simply walked towards her team. Both Jackson and Allen were hit with technical fouls, with Reese escaping punishment.

The incident took place at the Wintrust Arena as both teams were looking to kickstart their season. The Sparks have suffered a 4-10 start to the season while the Sky entered this game at 3-10. All parties eventually calmed down in what proved to be a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

Sky had a poor start, ending the first quarter with a 12-point deficit. However, aided by Carodozo's career-high score, they mounted a commanding comeback and romped to a 97-86 victory. Carodozo ended the game with a career-high of 27 points, also registering seven boards.

Carodozo had previously scored 23 points twice, once against the Sparks back in August 2024, and more recently against the Dallas Wings in May. The Sky, now with a 4-10 record, will take on the Golden State Valkyries next. The Sparks, on the other hand, will face Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever before a return showdown against the Sparks.