The 2024 WNBA season has been a long time coming for Los Angeles Sparks’ wing Rae Burrell.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Burrell missed all but three games of her rookie season due to a foot injury. That was followed up with being cut from the Sparks’ roster at the start of the 2023 season.

Burrell would eventually make her way back to the Sparks during the 2023 season in the form of hardship contracts. Now that she’s solidified herself in the Sparks’ plans, Burrell looks back to when her spot on the roster was not guaranteed and how far she’s come.

“It’s really tough, one year you’re signed to a team and the next you’re on a hardship,” Burrell told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Honestly I feel like just knowing what you’re good at and perfecting that and bringing something unique to the team whether that’s energy or knocking down shots or being a slasher, it’s just kind of perfecting your role and just being good at it. Just being able to adjust to whatever the team needs you to be.”

Although Rae Burrell has emerged this season as a legitimate building block for the Sparks, she began the season on the fringe of the rotation. Burrell hit unrestricted free agency this past offseason, but the Sparks re-signed her to a two-year protected contract.

During the first half of the season, Burrell played sparingly, in and out of the rotation with fluctuating minutes from game to game. But with the second half of the season resuming following the Olympic break, Burrell’s production has surged amid her increased role.

Despite the early uncertainty, Burrell made sure to keep herself sharp mentally in preparation for when her number would eventually be called.

“It’s just controlling what I can control which is a positive attitude and just getting work in and continuing to get in the gym,” Burrell said. “And just staying ready mentally and physically. Like I said it’s just controlling what I can control.”

Rae Burrell’s offense has flourished for the Sparks this season



When the Sparks resumed the second half of the 2024 WNBA season against the New York Liberty, Rae Burrell came out blazing. Although the Sparks were blitzed by the Liberty, 103-68, Burrell stood out with her aggressiveness.

Her shot was not falling against the Liberty (1-of-6 shooting), so she made the adjustment to get herself to the free-throw line. Burrell took a season-high 13 attempts from the stripe converting on 12 of them.

That’s one aspect of Burrell’s game where she’s seen incredible growth, her ability to put the ball on the floor, be aggressive and draw contact going to the basket. It’s also a skill-set that the Sparks have lacked from a wing player in recent seasons.

“I feel like that just comes with me coming in and trying to bring some energy. I would say I’m an aggressive player so I’m gonna put my head down sometimes and get to the rim and try to get foul shots,” Burrell said, “I like to be known as a slasher a little bit and to just bring that extra energy in and that aggression.”

Burrell recently put up her best game of the season on Aug. 28 against the same Liberty as the Sparks snapped seven game losing streak. She tied a season-high of 18 points while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range. She hit multiple clutch three-point shots in the fourth quarter and finished an and-one over Breanna Stewart as the Sparks held off the Liberty.

On the season, Burrell has been averaging 5.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range. She’s become one of the Sparks’ top reserves and a legitimate part of the team’s future plans.

As she’s really settled in to her role on the team, Burrell believes the key to her development this year has been her improve decision making on the court.

“I would say just being able to ready the game a little bit better, slowing down the game for me, being able to see those rolls when I’m coming off the pick. I feel like in the past years I might have missed that when being aggressive and trying to drive,” Burrell said. “Just knowing when to pick and choose when I should be driving and when I should be making that dish. Just really my decision making.”

Rae Burrell’s future with the Sparks is bright



Going into the offseason and ultimately the 2025 WNBA season, Rae Burrell has a little more security than in years past. Although she was a first round pick in 2022, she still had to make the team out of training camp due to the league’s nature and limited roster spots.

Last year was when she was cut and was navigating multiple hardship contracts. But her current contract runs through the 2025 season and is guaranteed. And from the looks of it, Burrell has proved herself capable of being a part of the Sparks’ future core.

With nine games remaining in the season, Burrell just wants to continue getting experience as an impact player in the WNBA.

“This is like my first actual full year of playing and being on the team and 100 percent. Just the experience of playing in this league and playing against other teams. Figuring out people’s tendencies, figuring out my own tendencies and figuring out where I fit in this league,” Burrell said. “Just continue to perfect the role of whatever coach gives me or whatever team it is that gives me, just perfecting whatever role it is and getting better at it.”