Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson gave a funny admission after winning the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Team Bonds was able to pull away at the end to take down Team Rice 66-55 in Friday night's clash of the stars. Jackson finished with 16 points as she prepares for a season that will come with some massive hype for Los Angeles. That is because the Sparks pulled off the blockbuster trade for superstar point guard Kelsey Plum.

Now, this franchise will be looking to return to the postseason after a four-year drought. Friday night was a good opportunity for Jackson to get some shots up. And the second-year pro hilariously explained why she upped her intensity as the game went on in a viral postgame interview.

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles' dynamic rookie duo from last season will both be looking to avoid any sophomore slumps

Jackson, who went fourth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Tennessee, had a terrific rookie season. The Detroit, Michigan native averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 assists in 40 games of action. While the Sparks only went 8-32, many of those struggles were due to a rebuilding young roster and injuries. In particular, No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink tore her ACL just 15 games into the season to put an end to her promising rookie year.

Brink and Jackson will now return to action together, hoping to be one of the best frontcourts in the WNBA. The two complement each other seamlessly, with Jackson being offensive-minded and Brink being an elite defensive anchor. Still, despite the added talent this offseason, there is a chance 2025 will be more of a transitional year for the Sparks.

The franchise hired former Utah basketball women's head coach Lynne Roberts this offseason. While Roberts brings over 20 years of experience at the college level, this will be her first year coaching at the pro level. However, Plum already seems bullish on her new team's chances this season.

Overall, the most crucial thing is Rickea Jackson came out of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game happy and healthy. The young star seems due for another step up in her career as she and Cameron Brink look to elevate this storied franchise back to its familiar heights.