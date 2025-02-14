Following her offseason trade to the Los Angeles Sparks, Kelsey Plum is committed to bringing the franchise its first championship since 2016. Plum joined the team at the end of January as a part of a three-team deal that also sent Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces and the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Seattle Storm.

Plum, a two-time WNBA champion with the Aces, is confident that she can “win at the highest level,” she told Stan Verrett of ESPN. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and brought Washington to the Final Four before turning pro in 2017.

“I'm taking it a day at a time,” Plum said on SportsCenter. “I do know that in everything that I do, I will win. So I feel very confident in who I am and what I can bring. Because my being here doesn't matter if I don't affect winning, but I know I can do that at the highest level, so that's what I'm most excited about.”

The Sparks have not made the playoffs since 2020 when they were eliminated by the Connecticut Sun. They are coming off an 8-32 finish in 2024, last in the WNBA. The poor finish led to head coach Curt Miller's release at the end of the year and the subsequent hiring of Lynne Roberts.

Despite the lackluster results, the Sparks still have a lof of hope in their budding future. Plum will join young stars Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell, each of whom gave fans reason to believe in their talent moving forward.

Sparks G Kelsey Plum's championship history

Fans of the modern women's basketball world are consumed by the 2024 rookie class led by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Brink. However, there was once a time when Plum commanded all the attention.

Before the Aces — then the San Antonio Stars — took her with the No. 1 pick in 2017, Plum constructed a four-year career at Washington that still ranks among the best in women's college basketball history. She received the Naismith and Wooden Award as a senior when she averaged a whopping 31.7 points per game. The 1,109 total points she scored in 2016-2017 then set an NCAA record that would stand for seven years before Clark broke it.

Once she found her footing in the WNBA, Plum's winning record only continued. She teamed up with A'ja Wilson to form a dynasty in Las Vegas that led to three Finals appearances and two championships.

Outside of the WNBA, Pluma also has a Turkish Cup and two Turkish Super League titles to her name. She led the Istanbul-based Fenerbahçe to five successful seasons from 2017 to 2021.