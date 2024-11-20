The Los Angeles Sparks have settled on a new head coach following the surprising end of season ouster of Curt Miller. The Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have selected Lynne Roberts as their new head coach for the 2025 season. Roberts has been the head coach at the University of Utah for the past nine seasons. During her tenure, she coached two WNBA draft picks in Alissa Pili and Megan Huff.

“I am honored to be named the next head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks,” Roberts said in a statement prepared for media. “The Sparks have a talented roster with tremendous upside, and we will compete tirelessly for WNBA championships. I believe Los Angeles should be the premier market in the WNBA, and I’m eager to partner with our players and front office to make this happen.”

Roberts will inherit a roster that includes 2024 WNBA Draft lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. She also will have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Jackson was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and was the only rookie to average double figures in points while shooting 45+ percent from the field. Brink was limited to only 15 games after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. But prior to that she was on her way to becoming an elite defensive presence.

Roberts will be the fourth head coach for the Sparks in the past six years. In 2019, the Sparks hired former NBA player Derek Fisher as head coach. He was let go about one month into the 2022 season. Interim head coach Fred Williams finished out that season.

In 2023, the Sparks hired Curt Miller as head coach. He was let go following the end of the 2024 season. One of the original WNBA franchises, the Sparks have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons now.

Lynne Roberts makes jump to WNBA, Sparks

Roberts becomes the second college coach to make the jump to the WNBA this offseason. Her decision comes on the heels of the Atlanta Dream hiring Karl Smesko as head coach. Smesko had previously been head coach of Florida Gulf Coast.

During her nine seasons at Utah, Roberts has compiled a record of 162-115. Her tenure includes three NCAA Tournament appearances including a Sweet 16 run, and three WNIT appearances. She was named the 2023 Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Roberts got her coaching start in 2002 at Division 2 Chico State where she made the NCAA D2 Tournament all four of her seasons. Her first Division 1 head coaching job came in 2006 at Pacific University. Her time at Pacific spanned nine seasons and included four WNIT appearances.