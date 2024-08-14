Rickea Jackson's journey to becoming the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is somewhat surprising, considering her initial disdain for the sport. Growing up, Jackson watched her two older brothers play basketball and saw her mother, a former college player at Kansas, coach the game. Despite being surrounded by basketball, Jackson never envisioned herself picking up the sport.

“I felt like basketball was like a boy sport. I thought it was icky. I thought I’d never touch a basketball,” Jackson said, as reported by Dhani Joseph of Yahoo Sports.

She was content with being a spectator, supporting her family from the sidelines. However, everything changed when her brothers issued a challenge.

“You suck at basketball,” they would tease her. Jackson, never one to back down from a challenge, responded, “Well, I don’t play, but if I did play, I’d be better than you!”

From that moment on, Jackson began developing her basketball skills, which led her to become a five-star recruit out of high school. Her dedication and talent earned her a standout college career at Mississippi State and Tennessee, culminating in her selection as the No. 4 pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Rickea Jackson adjusting to life in the WNBA with the Sparks

Jackson’s rise in the WNBA has been challenging yet promising. After being drafted, she had just 11 days to acclimate to the professional level before the start of training camp. Due to an injury to forward Azurá Stevens, Jackson had to switch from her familiar position at the 3 to playing primarily as a 4.

The demands of the WNBA have also proved to be an adjustment for Jackson. Early in the season, she experienced fluctuating performances, alternating between single-digit and double-digit scoring games. Despite these inconsistencies, Jackson’s offensive skills have begun to shine through, as she has scored in double figures in 10 games, including a career-high 23 points against the Dallas Wings in July.

As of the conclusion of the WNBA’s Olympic/All-Star break, Jackson is averaging 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, ranking third among rookies in scoring and fifth in rebounding. However, the Sparks have struggled as a team, holding a 6-18 record.

Jackson recognizes that there is room for growth, particularly on the defensive end, where she aims to improve her game.

“I really feel like with my length, my size, and my speed, I can be one of the great defenders,” Jackson said. “But it’s just something that I gotta continue to work at.”

It's evident to anyone who's watched Jackson play that she possesses the talent needed not just to stay in this league, but to potentially become one of its future stars.

“I think she has the ability to be really great in this league for a number of different reasons,” Sparks guard Kia Nurse said. “We're seeing it already on the offensive end with her versatility and her ability to play that 3 [or] 4 position and attack different matchups. And then, defensively, her ability to move and switch with the versatility there as well with her size and length. It’s been fascinating.”