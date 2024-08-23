ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Washington Mystics. Our WNBA odds series has our Sparks Mystics prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sparks Mystics.

In the 12-team WNBA, only three teams can reasonably be considered “removed” from the playoff picture with roughly a dozen games left in the regular season. Given that the Atlanta Dream are on a winning streak and are just one game behind Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot, the Dream — in ninth place — are a contender for a postseason berth. This leaves the 10th through 12th teams in the league as the only three without a realistic shot at the playoffs. Los Angeles and Washington are two of them. Both teams have been hit by significant injuries and player absences this season. Washington was crushed by Elena Delle Donne's decision to not play for the team this year, followed by the early-season injury to Brittney Sykes. Los Angeles has played without No. 2 WNBA draft pick Cameron Brink for the past several weeks. Brink has not had a chance to develop the way Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have, due to her season-ending injury.

Los Angeles and Washington — alongside the Dallas Wings, the other WNBA team with no real hope of making the postseason — have to develop players and build skills for 2025, so that these organizations can make the roster adjustments which will position them better for next season.

Here are the Sparks-Mystics WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sparks-Mystics Odds

Los Angeles Sparks: +5 (-106)

Moneyline: +198

Washington Mystics: -5 (-114)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 160.5 (-112)

Under: 160.5 (-108)

How To Watch Sparks vs Mystics

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks are not a good team, but they have covered a number of spreads on the road this season, one of them being earlier this week against the Connecticut Sun. The Sparks were a double-digit underdog but took a three-point lead over Connecticut midway through the fourth quarter before losing by eight. They easily covered the spread and once again showed that while they are bad at finishing games and seizing opportunities to win, they do play good teams close on a lot of occasions — not every time, but certainly enough times for bettors to notice. The spread here is five points. Washington is not a good team. The Mystics seem to be getting more respect than is warranted.

Also keep in mind here that these teams have played extremely close games this season. They have both won a two-point game against the other. Washington giving five points just doesn't seem right.

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles is a competitive team, but also a terrible fourth-quarter team. Washington outscored LA 30-16 in the fourth quarter of a win over the Sparks in Los Angeles a month and a half ago. Los Angeles also got outscored 26-12 by the Chicago Sky a week ago, turning a near-certain win (up 10 through three quarters) into not only a loss, but a loss against the spread. LA was a 2.5-point underdog in that game and lost by four, 90-86. Washington just needs to stay close through three. It can then dominate the fourth and cover the spread.

Final Sparks-Mystics Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Sparks, but we remind you not to bet on bad teams unless you have a great betting angle. We don't see a great betting angle in this game.

Click Here for more betting news & prediction

Final Sparks-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Sparks +5