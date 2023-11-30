Phish will play the Sphere in April 2024, the venue announced, after U2 has wrapped up the inaugural residency there.

Sphere has found its next artist after U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere wraps up.

Phish Sphere bound

Rock band Phish will play four dates at the Sphere in April 2024, the venue announced. In their X post, Sphere promised that each of Phish's shows “will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.”

Fans can request tickets now through Phish's website. Registration closes on Monday, December 11 at 9 am PT. The general public sale for tickets commences on December 15 at 10 am PT. Additionally, travel packages will go on sale on December 1 at 10 am PT.

Phish appears to be the second band to play the Sphere unless the venue finds someone else from February 18 to April 13. There have been rumors of the likes of Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Paul McCartney being in the running to play the venue. Perhaps Phish will be a placeholder while their next big act is finalized.

U2 opened the Sphere on September 29. Their high-tech show celebrates their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. The band plays it in full for the very first time in a live setting. Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg is filling in for Larry Mullen Jr., who is recovering from health issues.

The inaugural residency at Sphere was initially announced as a few select dates. Demand for U2's shows grew and the residency added a lot more dates. From September 29, 2023, to February 18, 2024, the band will have played 36 total shows. The first 17 shows alone have grossed over $100 million.