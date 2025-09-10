Aaron Gordon has risen to fame in the NBA because of his hard work and immense basketball talent. The NBA champion power forward for the Denver Nuggets is one of the best dunkers of all time, and his highlight reel of posters can be put up against anybody, including other greats such as Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The affinity for soaring through the sky and slamming thunderous dunks has led to him becoming a fan favorite, both for Nuggets fans and fans around the league.

Gordon doesn't seem to have any haters, but thriving on the hardwood is only half of the battle when it comes to being loved by the basketball masses. Social media is more important and prevalent than ever before, and that includes athletes. Building a brand and a following is a huge part of basketball these days. After all, NBA players are true celebrities, so being marketable is nearly as important as knocking down jump shots for some players.

As Gordon has become more and more famous, continuing to build his brand has become even more important. That’s where Garrett Augustus’ assistance comes in.

Garrett Augustus is a key part of Aaron Gordon's team

Augustus is a full-time photographer and videographer who assists Gordon with his brand. The Denver, Colo. resident is a self-proclaimed “simple mountain boy who likes to capture stuff on camera.” Augustus has made quite the name for himself since pursuing his dream of being behind the lens.

Augustus didn't pursue this dream until he was 28 years old and had just one camera. His initial in to the business was Chris Camozzi, a former UFC fighter who Augustus trained MMA with when he was younger. Camozzi, who had a professional record of 24-13, now competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The fighter married to Whitney Johns is the current cruiserweight world champion in the promotion. For the couple, Augustus helped build their social media brand. Johns now has a million Instagram followers.

Reconnecting with Camozzi led to some great networking opportunities, especially in the world of sports. Augustus would build relationships with Grant Neal and Nate Diaz, the latter of whom is famous for beating Conor McGregor, one of the most important fighters in MMA history.

Augustus' joyful personality and obvious ability with a camera led to him forming a relationship with former Nuggets player Justin Holiday. The guard/wing, who last played for Virtus Bologna this year, introduced Augustus to Gordon at the latter's personal warehouse gym. From there, Augustus and Gordon formed a media-athlete duo that competes with anybody across the NBA.

Article Continues Below

What does Garrett Augustus do for Aaron Gordon?

Gordon and Augustus built instant chemistry. The photographer has a unique knack for capturing emotion in a still frame, according to Gordon. The Nuggets' season is right around the corner, so Augustus has been busy documenting Gordon's training journey ahead of the season.

Gordon is a physical specimen who thrives largely in part to his incredible athletic abilities. That means he has to keep his body in shape. Not only does he get shots up on his personal hardwood, but he also trains his body in other ways, including with boxing and kickboxing. Rehab is also a big part of Gordon's routine.

Augustus is there to capture it all and assist the former All-Star Dunk Contest contestant in any way he can. Gordon considers Augustus an artist, and fans are thrilled to see where Gordon's offseason journey leads him and his team. The Nuggets had a huge offseason, so expectations are a mile high in the city of Denver.

Augustus' work can be found on his Instagram, @augustus.exposures.