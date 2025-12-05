With most NFL fans counting them out, the Detroit Lions turned things around on Thursday night in impressive fashion. Dan Campbell and company got back in the win column with a statement 44-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in a game with massive playoff implications.

After struggling on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions' offense was on fire on Thursday night against a Cowboys defense that has improved dramatically over the last month. A big reason for that was the presence of Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was in the lineup just one week after suffering an ankle injury.

St. Brown caught six passes for 92 yards on Thursday, setting a new NFL record in the process. His 511 catches through his first five seasons has never been matched before, and he passed former Saints wideout Michael Thomas' mark with his latest performance.

After the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown exited the #Lions locker room with a game ball after establishing a new milestone for the most receptions (511) through five career seasons in NFL history, that previously belonged to Michael Thomas (510). “I’m happy for this,” he said. pic.twitter.com/NMLrTJsf43 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 5, 2025

“I'm happy for this, I'm thankful,” St. Brown said. “Thankful to all the guys, Jared [Goff], coaches, O-Line, just everyone. I couldn't do it without them.”

St. Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in football over the last few seasons, and now he has a very impressive record to show for it. He still has four games left to go in his fifth season, so he should be well clear of Thomas by the time the 2025 campaign is in the rearview.

This season, St. Brown has caught 81 of his 117 targets for 976 yards and nine touchdowns, maintaining his status as one of the best and most versatile wideouts in football even as the Lions navigate life without former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Jahmyr Gibbs has had a monster season at running back and Jameson Williams has emerged as a more reliable option at receiver, and this Lions offense is still one of the best in football at its best as a result.

St. Brown is still one of the engines that makes it go, and that was on full display once again on Thursday night. Now sitting at 8-5, Campbell and company will need even more of that from him during the home stretch to get into the playoffs.