There is an art to being a popular parody account. If one posts only absurd statements that nobody can possibly fathom, interest will likely diminish. Mixing in false information that seems plausible enough to be amusing is how these social media-based saboteurs are able to maintain a large following year-round. When abiding by such a formula, there is actually a small chance that one of those “reports” prove to be true. Just ask NBACentel, who made an impressively accurate Stephen Curry “prediction.”

“BREAKING: Steph Curry and Under Armour are parting ways,” NBACentel posted on Aug. 24, 2024, more than a year before the split actually happened. The Golden State Warriors legend and four-time NBA champion is heading on a new path after a decade-plus run with the American sports apparel company, as was announced on Thursday, and will independently move forward with the Curry Brand.

The 2022 Finals MVP is one of the most prominent athletes to ever sponsor Under Armour, so this breakup is obviously huge news. Is it shocking, though? Not to take away from what is undoubtedly a landmark moment for NBACentel, but the idea of Curry venturing out on his own was feasible. When a superstar reaches icon status, they may feel inclined to run their own business.

Under Armour certainly helped No. 30 build the Curry Brand, but it will now shift its focus on other game-changing talents like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been with the company since 2020.

NBACentel forecast the end of this era, and it will now take a victory lap. Perhaps people will think twice when reading one of its outrageous tweets moving forward. Stephen Curry has inadvertently given NBACentel endless bragging rights, but hopefully the satirical account will not gain any credibility.