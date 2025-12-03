Paige Bueckers keeps adding milestones to a year that already reshaped her career. The Dallas Wings star secured a major honor on Tuesday, as Forbes selected her for the 2026 edition of its 30 Under 30 USA List, per DallasNews. The announcement placed her among a small group of young athletes who continue to influence the future of sports, a distinction previously held by big names like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Forbes highlighted Bueckers and Aliyah Boston as part of the sports class, recognizing their impact on and off the court. The publication describes the list as a yearly spotlight on rising figures under 30 who create meaningful change in their industries. Bueckers has done exactly that throughout a whirlwind 2025 that saw her close out her UConn career with a national title before stepping into the league as the number one pick.

Her profile reflects more than basketball accolades. Forbes pointed to her growing business portfolio, which includes an equity stake in the three-on-three league Unrivaled, a Nike partnership, her creative director role with DoorDash and her reported involvement in an upcoming Apple Original Film titled Jess & Pearl. The combination of athletic success and business savvy strengthened her case for the list and expanded her presence beyond the hardwood.

A year of momentum for Bueckers

Bueckers’ rookie season has kept her name in constant circulation. She earned Rookie of the Year honors, boosted the Wings' visibility and appeared at major sporting events across Texas, from the Red River Rivalry to Cowboys and Mavs games. Brands continue to line up as well, as she announced partnerships with Fanatics and CarMax, then appeared in a holiday ad for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

She is not the only Texas standout on the list. Forbes also included Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, noting that this year marks the 15th edition of the list and continues to celebrate the country’s most influential young innovators.