Cade Cunningham's star just keeps on getting brighter. The Detroit Pistons star guard added to his basketball resume when it was reported on Monday that he has reached a new contract with Nike that includes having his own signature shoe, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

“Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham has reached a new six-year endorsement agreement to re-sign with Nike – and will receive his own signature shoe with the brand, his representatives at Excel Sports Management told ESPN. His signature shoe is expected to debut in 2026-27,” Charania shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

With his latest deal with Nike, Cunningham also joins other current superstars in the league in an extremely exclusive group, as he's now “the sixth active NBA player to have a signature shoe deal with Nike, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo,' per Charania in a separate X post.

Coming off a stellar 2024-25 NBA season in which he earned his first All-Star nod and led the Pistons to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2019, Cunningham appears to be taking another big step forward in the 2025-26 campaign. With Cunningham leading the charge, Detroit has looked like a serious contender for at least the Eastern Conference title.

Cunningham has missed the last two Detroit games because of a hip issue, but he can be expected to return to action sooner rather than later.

On the season, the 24-year-old Cunningham is averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists per outing.

For now, the former Oklahoma State Cowboys star is turning heads with his Nike deal that further boosts his stock off the field.