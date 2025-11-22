One of the company's top stars, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, has signed a new contract, but it's not with the professional wrestling promotion.

Deadline reports that Belair has signed with CAA for representation. This move comes nearly a decade into her wrestling career. Now, she will have representation for other projects.

She is not the first WWE Superstar to find representation. In July 2024, it was reported that Drew McIntyre signed with Paradigm for “representation in all areas.” Additionally, he is represented by Fox Rothschild.

McIntyre joined a list of other WWE stars signed with Paradigm. One of his fiercest rivals, CM Punk, is also on their roster. Others include Tiffany Stratton and Damian Priest.

Currently, Belair is inactive due to a hand injury suffered at WrestleMania 41. Hopefully, she is back in the ring soon. It's clear that she's busy making other moves in the meantime.

When will WWE star Bianca Belair return from injury?

It has been seven months since Belair competed in a match. She recently revealed that her injury was more serious than initially believed.

Not only did she break her knuckle, but she also broke the joint. “It's something that I thought was going to be a very straightforward eight-12 weeks [until I returned], [but] it's been almost six months at this point,” she explained.

Reports have since surfaced that she has had a “rough” road to recovery. However, she is expected to be back in “the early stages of 2026.”

Could a Royal Rumble return be in the cards? WWE loves using the annual battle royals to bring back stars from hiatuses or debuting new ones. Belair would likely receive a loud response from the crowd.

So far in her career, Belair is a two-time Women's Champion, and she has also won the SmackDown Women's Championship once. Additionally, she is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion (with Jade Cargill). She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021 as well.

In 2023, her record-setting 420-day reign as Women's Champion ended at the hands of Asuka. She would regain the championship at SummerSlam a few months later. However, Iyo Sky would cash in her Money in the Bank contract on her, and Belair lost the championship minutes after regaining it.