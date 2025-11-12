Paige Bueckers just added another milestone to her growing list of accomplishments. The Dallas Wings star has inked a multiyear memorabilia deal with Fanatics that will feature exclusive collectibles spanning both her UConn and WNBA careers, SportsBusinessJournal reports. The new Paige Bueckers collection launched this week, including signed basketballs, jerseys, sneakers, photos, and even select game-used gear.

For Bueckers, this collaboration marks more than a business move. This is a connection point with fans who have followed her since her high school days.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work together, create incredible products, and continue to elevate women athletes and our game to new levels while building stronger connections for fans and collectors everywhere,” Bueckers said in a statement released by Fanatics.

Building a Brand Beyond the Court

Fanatics’ decision to feature Bueckers underscores her growing influence as a sports entrepreneur. As noted by Fast Company’s Grace Snelling, the Wings guard has brought “honed business savvy” into her pro career, using her visibility to amplify the voices of women athletes. Her name already carried strong sales power for Fanatics before she turned pro, as she was among the first college stars to benefit from the NCAA’s 2021 ruling on name, image, and likeness.

That early leap into NIL opportunities positioned Bueckers as a trailblazer in athlete branding. She has since curated a powerful portfolio of partnerships with major sports and lifestyle companies while simultaneously giving back through her foundation, which promotes social justice and youth sports access. When discussing how she chooses partners, Bueckers emphasized that she seeks out brands that align with her philanthropic goals and support her teammates as well.

Fanatics’ expansive platform, she said, offers a new way to engage her community. “It lets me connect with fans in that same way and create new opportunities for them to support me,” Bueckers shared with Forbes’ Jenn Nelson. She added that her relationship with her fanbase “means everything,” reflecting on the loyalty shown during her recovery from injuries and the challenges of her college journey.

A Personal Connection for Fans

The partnership also holds sentimental value. Bueckers said she grew up collecting memorabilia from her favorite athletes, and this new deal allows her to provide that same excitement for young fans. “My journey has not been the easiest, with injuries and adversity, so seeing people continue to believe in me through the highs and lows is really special,” she told Forbes.

From her breakthrough at UConn to her early professional success in Dallas, Bueckers has consistently balanced ambition with purpose. The Fanatics collaboration reflects both—uniting her commercial appeal with her drive to empower others. For collectors and supporters alike, it’s not just about the autographs. It’s about owning a piece of the story she’s still writing.