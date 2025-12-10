The Skate Board Association hit a major checkpoint in its push toward reshaping professional skateboarding. The league, co-founded by Gary Payton II, Sheldon Lewis, and Royce Campbell, introduced the identities and mascots for its first six teams, giving fans a real look at the world’s first co-ed, equal-pay skate league as it moves toward its 2026 debut, per Pristina Alford of AlfordandCo.

The SBA rolled out Boltz, Dark Rush, Dragonfly, Heelers, Hustle, and Phantom, each built around elements that fuel skate culture. Speed, grit, rhythm, resilience, mystique, and flight show up throughout the branding. The reveal created buzz across the skate community because the league now has visual anchors that signal real movement toward launch.

A new identity for a new league

SBA leadership wanted teams that reflect individuality and the creative spirit that defines skaters. The ownership groups bring credibility to that mission. Pamela Rosa, Robert Neal, Samarria Brevard, and Manny Santiago joined as inaugural owners along with Payton, and their involvement adds weight to the athlete-driven structure the league wants to build. While owners will guide growth, the league will handle team assignments to maintain competitive balance.

“This moment brings the SBA vision one step closer to becoming a reality,” Payton said. He highlighted how these designs express more than logos, calling them pieces of storytelling and movement. He added that athletes deserve a platform shaped by culture and not just competition.

The league expects Big Bear, California to serve as the home base for training and events. Partners like Hyperice and HYPERVSN plan to support recovery programs and futuristic visual technology throughout SBA programming, signaling an investment in both performance and fan experience.

The first SBA Draft arrives in early 2026. Thirty-six skaters, men and women, will compete under guaranteed six-figure contracts, which marks a first in pro skateboarding. With the reveal of its first teams, the league now steps into a new phase and invites creators, brands, and innovators to help shape its launch.