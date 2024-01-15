Blake Wesley speaks on his increased role.

Several factors can be traced to the San Antonio Spurs' best stretch of what's been a very tough season. Since the last couple of games of 2023, Victor Wembanyama has been playing the best basketball of his very young NBA career. Since the second game of 2024, Tre Jones has reclaimed the role he had last season as starting point guard. And since New Year's Eve, backup guard Blake Wesley has received consistent playing time and increased minutes behind Jones.

ClutchPoints went one-on-one with the former Notre Dame star following the Spurs' 122-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, a game in which he had a massive dunk in the midst of a big Spurs rally that nearly pushed them over the top.

Conversation with Blake Wesley

ClutchPoints: Let's talk about that dunk to begin with, That had to feel good, and then, the reaction after had to feel good, too.

Blake Wesley: “It felt good, for sure. The crowd was into it way before that so for me to do that, felt great for me. It started with the defensive, though. We got stops, went out in transition. Saw my defender standing right there, so cut and got the dunk.”

CP: A play like that, including the reaction and the emotion after, is it a play that represents more than the play itself? Does it also have to do with being in a close game, you're getting more playing time – is it one of those plays where the emotion encapsulates several factors?

BW: “For sure, the crowd was into it. We were on a run. We got stops and the atmosphere was going crazy. For me to get the dunk, it was special so I felt good.”

CP: For you, coming in, you've made the most of those minutes these last couple of games. What's been your mindset as you've received increased playing time?

BW: “Whatever opportunity I get, I never take it for granted. With the little minutes I get, I'm fine with it. I'm going to go out there and play my hardest each and every minute and just play hard.”

CP: The other day, I asked Tre if he looks at moving into the starting lineup as an opportunity to not leave it up to the coaches – that he plays so well that the coaches have no choice but to keep him in the starting lineup. For you, do you like that this as a similar opportunity – that you play so well that the coaches have no choice but to give you more minutes because of what you're doing and how you're helping the team?

BW: “When I get in there, do the little things – whatever they want me to do, play defense, get guys open, push the pace – so that's what I've got to do to stay on the floor and keep working hard.”

CP: Does it feel like the team is exhibiting growth? For example, a month ago when you guys went down 18 in the third quarter, maybe you wouldn't have made the run to eventually take an eight-point lead in the fourth. So, does this [game vs. the Chicago Bulls] show how far you guys have come?

Courtside view of it for y’all 👀 https://t.co/hxpJNYOWfA pic.twitter.com/59Rj0IeaBe — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 14, 2024

BW: “We could have got this game but just came up a little bit short. We're getting better each and every game I feel like. It started with Detroit, then Charlotte, then this game. Just came up a little bit short. We're playing well, doing well, working hard and we're there.”