When NBA fans discuss the greatest point guards of all time, Chris Paul comes up on the list. That's what makes the future Hall-of-Famer's inevitable retirement bittersweet as he spends the twilight of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul opened up to fellow hoops legend Tony Parker about when he plans to hang up the sneakers, via Spurs YouTube.

“Maybe a year or two. I'm still trying to feel it out. I think the hardest part is like I love this, like practice today, I love hooping, I love all of that,” the 39-year-old said. “The hardest part is when I get home and I have to watch my kids' games on the iPad or whatnot, so that's the tug of war right now.”

Paul signed a one-year deal with the Spurs after spending last season on the Golden State Warriors, where he logged a career-low 26.4 minutes per game. The elder statesman is still well-conditioned, though, as his 28.9 minutes per game rank third on San Antonio. He's also played all 24 games thus far.

Paul admitted that his place in the rotation was the main factor behind joining San Antonio.

“Last year was probably one of the toughest years for me. I just want to hoop, like I wanna play. And then for me, [Paul's wife] Jada [Crawley] and the kids, they stay in LA…If I'm gonna sacrifice my family and be away from them, then I at least need to be playing. Nobody's guaranteed to win. There's only one team that's gonna win. I think for me, I looked and said ‘I can go play. I can go hoop.”

Usually, players like Paul who have never won a championship would join a contending team, which San Antonio isn't. However, the Spurs are faring well for a rebuilding organization, as they're just a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Chris Paul's productivity is invaluable for Spurs

Paul, who's famous for his facilitation, leads San Antonio with 8.5 assists per game, which is more than twice what his next-closest teammate is averaging. Rookie guard Stephon Castle checks in at second on the squad with 3.8 dimes per contest.

It's no coincidence that the Spurs have already over half of the wins they've earned in each of the previous two seasons, which is 22. Paul's presence is invaluable for young players like Castle and 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wenbanyama, who are the future of the franchise. The 12-time All-Star's hunger to play as much as possible will do wonders for their development, as it helps to share the court with a legend.

