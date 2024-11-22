From the moment the San Antonio Spurs secured the services of Chris Paul this past offseason, many regarded Paul as being the perfect fit for helming the offense of a very youthful Spurs team. But Paul's contributions go beyond his incredible knowledge of the game as well as his considerable experience. He remains a productive floor general, and on Thursday night in a 126-118 comeback win over the Utah Jazz, Paul put up 13 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists — with most of the buckets he scored coming when the team needed them the most.

Some may be wondering why Paul decided to join the Spurs, of all teams, this past offseason when time is running out on him in his pursuit of a championship. But the 39-year-old floor general has embraced being the leader of a feisty Spurs team that is taking after his competitive identity.

“From day one, just the way we approach things during the summer, the way we compete during practice, everything. We play cards on the plane, if it's connect four, if it's ping-pong, whatever you do, you do it to win. It's competitive guys in our locker room. Like I always say, I'm just grateful to be able to teach, help however I can,” Paul said in his postgame presser, via the official NBA account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that Paul has taken a role of teaching and leadership in a young team. Back in 2019, he was traded to a semi-rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder team and had them playing much more competitively than many expected. He was also crucial in the development of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into one of the five-best players in the league today.

Now, it's the Spurs that are reaping the rewards of Paul's presence, and through the first eight games, they have a record of 8-8 — a huge improvement from where they have been for the past few seasons.

Chris Paul silences the Jazz in Spurs win

Chris Paul, when his shot is on, is tough to beat in close games. He is deliberate in running the offense, and most importantly, he can live in the midrange and three-point area. In the fourth quarter of the Spurs' win over the Jazz, Paul saved his best for last, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the period, nailing three midrange pull-ups, two free throws, and then a triple.

On the year, Paul is averaging 10.8 points and 8.6 assists in addition to all the intangibles he brings, proving himself well worth the contract he signed this offseason.