Victor Wembanyama continues to shine. Fresh off a big outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs big man led the team to a second-straight victory, this time at the expense of the Indiana Pacers. Wemby tallied a double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds, to go with six assists and six blocks. His performance drew the attention of Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley, who only needed one emoji to describe Wembanyama as a player.
An alien indeed. As seen in the video shared by Beverley, Victor Wembanyama's seven-foot-four frame just performed an in-and-out dribble leading to a step-back three-pointer. Decades ago, a player such as him only existed in the imagination of fans and the create-a-player profiles of video gamers. Now, the basketball community is witnessing a new breed of big men, seven-foot giants with versatile skill sets comparable to guards.
Prior to Wembanyama, other centers such as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis have already started changing the big-man game. Stretching the floor with their long-range shots, gone are the days when centers used to camp down the block for points.
Going back to Wembanyama, he and fellow rookie Chet Holmgren are the latest examples of an ever-developing five position. Both can shoot and are able to create their shots off the dribble. And as of late, Wembanyama himself looks poised to win the Rookie of the Year award.
The Frenchman is currently averaging 20.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He's already accumulated 32 double-doubles this season, the most out of everyone in his draft batch. He's only scratched the surface of his potential, and that's the scary part about it all.