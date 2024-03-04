The San Antonio Spurs may not be a very good team record-wise this season, but Victor Wembanyama has been dazzling fans and fellow players alike with his play. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama has actually been exceeding expectations from when he was drafted.
There's no question that the Spurs have found their next franchise player. What's helping too is that Wembanyama is apparently one of the more mature players on the team despite being the youngest. It's something that all his teammates have taken notice of as per Noah Magaro-George of The Vic-and-Roll.
As per Magaro-George, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich credited Victor Wembanyama with being ‘all class on the court,' and that his teammates can all see ‘how mature he is.” The Spurs are currently 13-48 and in last place in the Western Conference standings.
The Spurs will be in the running for another top lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and the chance to pair Wembanyama with another foundational type player. While there is no Wembanyama-like talent in this year's draft, they can still draft a rather solid player.
This season, Wembanyama has been averaging 20.7 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocked shots with splits of 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 32.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Spurs will be competing against the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards for one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. And they'll have Wembanyama wowing fans for years to come.