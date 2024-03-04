Victor Wembanyama never ceases to blow people's minds with what he's capable of doing on the basketball court. With his size alone, the San Antonio Spurs rookie is already a commanding presence whenever he's on the floor. But his ability to combine his size with exceptional, athleticism, agility, and court awareness is making him a much more destructive weapon for the Spurs, who just edged the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday, 117-105, thanks in large part to Wembanyama.
Just after putting up a monster performance in a 132-118 upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Thursday, Wembanyama went off with another sparkling showing against the Pacers, posting 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks, and a steal in just 31 minutes of action. With that incredible showcase of all-around brilliance, Wembanyama just became the first player in the history of the league to complete a mind-bending feat, per StatMuse.
“Wemby is the 1st rookie in NBA history with back-to-back 25p/10r/5a/5b games. Unreal.”
In addition to that, Wembanyama joined another exclusive franchise club that also features San Antonio legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan (h/t NBA History).
“Victor Wembanyama joins David Robinson (2x) and Tim Duncan as the only rookies in NBA history to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks in a game.”
The Spurs are extremely unlikely to make the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as they only have a 13-48 record, but they can already start dreaming of the postseaosn success they are going to have in the future with Wembanyama leading the team. For now, Wemby is only getting started.