Jeremy Sochan got some redemption against the Timberwolves.

A night after maybe his best game of the season, Jeremy Sochan produced perhaps his best quarter of 2023-2024. The San Antonio Spurs forward scored seven straight points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking the Silver and Black from down two with 7:47 remaining in the game to up three just a little over a minute and a half later. The Spurs, who had been outscored since around midway through the first quarter, never trailed again.

“Obviously, Jeremy had that run there where he was spectacular,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said following a 113-112 win that knocked off a team that was tied atop the Western Conference standings.

Jeremy Sochan's clutch play down the stretch

In hitting three consecutive field goals in that critical fourth quarter, one bucket stood out. Having just put the Spurs up by one after trailing by ten to begin the period, Sochan took the ball at the top of the key with Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards defending him. The former Baylor Bear backed Edwards down before faking a shot with his right arm and spinning back toward the center of the lane to hit a fade-away jumper.

“At the end of the day, Jeremy made some incredible moves,” Spurs teammate Keldon Johnson said in answering a ClutchPoints question on whether the Spurs players fed off each other in what turned out to be a great quarter for several players individually.

“I hit some shots, Dev [Devin Vassell] hit some shots. Vic [Victor Wembanyama], Tre [Jones], I feel like we were just all on one accord. We were all in sync and just making the right play and making the buckets when we needed them the most,” the longest-tenured Spur continued.

“I think that they just exhibited a lot of desire to win. A lot of little things,” Popovich said, “Devin was spectacular all night. But it’s a loose ball, it’s Keldon's rebound there at the end giving us an extra possession, the trapping they did down the stretch.

They were very physical and covered everybody especially [Karl-Anthony] Towns and Edwards, “Popovich continued about his team. “Those are the two guys, obviously, you worry about the most anyway, and they did a good job with them. We’ll see as the season progresses. We hope we’re getting more habitual and doing things the right way and being more consistent, but the last two nights were wonderful for them.”

A second straight impressive showing for Sochan

In his fourth-quarter heroics, Sochan scored more than half of his 13 points in that final period. Before the outburst, it appeared he'd come back to earth following a 31-point, 14-rebound explosion in a 116 -100 win vs. the Portland Trail Blazers the night before. But though he was only 2-for-6 with six points through the first nearly 41 minutes on Saturday, his remaining seven points came in a span of just 1:35 of game time.

“I mean all credit to them. They played much better down the stretch. They made all the 50-50 plays, they made all the tough shots. We came up short,” Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch admitted.

Finch may as well have pointed to Sochan. The second-year forward scored five of those seven fourth-quarter points right after when Victor Wembanyama went to the bench for his final breather.

Upon Wemby's return, Sochan and the rest of the 10-36 Spurs finished off the team's most satisfying victory of the season.