Wemby led the Spurs to a win over his mentor and fellow Frenchman, Rudy Gobert

It may all be forgotten at this point, but Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is a key figure in the origin story of San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Rewind the clocks back to 2021, when a video popped up on YouTube that showed a then-sixteen-year-old Wembanyama not only holding his own against the three-time Defensive Player of the Year in a game of two-on-two, but fearlessly and skillfully taking it right at Gobert. This served as an eye-opening introduction to Wemby for many, including myself, who may have heard the name, but had yet to see the kid in action.

Fast forward to the present, where the San Antonio Spurs stunned the Timberwolves on Saturday night in what was a matchup between the teams with the worst and best records in the Western Conference. During his postgame media availability, Wembanyama discussed the matchup between the two teams, which the Spurs won 113-112, and between he and his fellow Frenchman and mentor, Gobert.

"I would say tonight is more about playing the number one seed… I'm excited every time to play against Rudy [Gobert] because of his status as one of the best defenders in the league." Victor Wembanyama after the Spurs' win over the Timberwolves 🗣️ (via @HectorLedesmaTV) pic.twitter.com/l7OvCUECDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Against “one of the best defenders in the league,” Wembanyama finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Gobert had 19 points and 7 rebounds in the loss. This was the third meeting between the Spurs and Timberwolves, with Minnesota winning each of the first two. In his three games versus the Wolves, Wembanyama is averaging 21.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 combined steals and blocks. Basically, his numbers versus going up against a six-time All-Defensive team center are the equivalent of they've been all season long.

The Spurs have won two games in a row, and still have four consecutive home games before they go on their annual rodeo road trip for the majority of the month of February. This nine-game road trip, which starts at Miami on February 7th, will conclude with the Spurs fourth and final meeting of the regular season with the Timberwolves.