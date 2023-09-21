San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama opened up on his championship aspirations with his new team. Via L'Equipe:

“It's no secret that it's hard to win a ring,” Wembanyama said. “But I'm patient, and I know it will happen.”

Wembanyama, who was picked No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, is viewed as the best prospect since LeBron James. He is listed at 7-foot-4 but can handle like a guard and shoot at a high rate.

Wembanyama will be mentored by legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has worked with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, among others. This might be the best situation for Wembanyama, who could be one of the greatest players of all time if he lives up to his hype.

Wembanyama played last season with Metropolitans 92 in Paris, France. He was named the Pro A Most Valuable Player, Best Scorer and Best Defender. He was a Pro A champion with ASVEL in 2021-22.

The Spurs this past season finished 22-60, which was tied with the Houston Rockets for last place in the Western Conference. San Antonio last made the playoffs during the 2018-19 season.

San Antonio last had superstar forward Kawhi Leonard before he was traded prior to the 2018-19 NBA season. Leonard played with Duncan, Parker and Ginobili and won an NBA championship — Popovich's fifth — in 2014.

Can Wembanyama and the Spurs reach championship heights? They have a lot of ground to make up and will face difficult teams in the West, including the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.