ESPN's Brian Windhorst has compared the skills of Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James in the early stages of their career, even saying that the San Antonio Spurs rookie is “more advanced” at this stage.

Before Wembanyama and the Spurs open the season tonight, Windhorst said on the ESPN show “Get Up” that the 19-year-old has a more complex skillset than the Los Angeles Lakers forward had when he was young.

“I know they are very different players, but his skill level is vastly advanced to where LeBron's [James] was at the same age,” Windhorst said.

While Spurs fans are probably delighted to hear Windhorst's comments, other people might feel that he's over-exaggerating as Wembanyama hasn't played a regular season game yet. Plus, James is considered by some to be one of the two greatest players of all time next to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Part of Windhorst's claims would be comparing their preseason stats against each other as a way to back up his statement about the conversation between Wembanyama and James.

“Let me tell you about Wembanyama, 51 percent shooting, three blocks a game in the preseason,” Wembanyama said. “I went back and looked up LeBron's [James] rookie year preseason numbers, he shot 35 percent, he made two three-pointers the entire preseason his rookie year. Victor [Wembanyama] makes two a game.”

There's no doubt that Wembanyama has looked stellar in the preseason, but with his frame and skill level, it's hard to not see the rookie turn out to be another great player for the Spurs. It all starts tonight for Wembanyama if he wants to prove Windhorst right as San Antonio opens the season against the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. (EST).