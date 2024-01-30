After beating the Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs fell flat against the Wizards.

On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs succeeded in getting a win against one of the NBA's best teams for the first time this season. Monday night was an opportunity for San Antonio to beat a struggling opponent. Instead, a 118-113 Washington Wizards victory left the Spurs frustrated.

After head coach Gregg Popovich took all of 36 seconds to express his disappointment with the team's showing. Victor Wembanyama weighed in with some candid thoughts as well.

“I don't think it's got to do with expectations. This is not an excuse at all, but we got to get stronger mentally going into the next game, a seemingly easier game than the previous one. We still need to come in with the same motivation,” Wembanyama said. “And I think we were maybe mentally tired because of the last two efforts, but we've got to get stronger because it's not acceptable.”

San Antonio Spurs need to get “stronger” mentally

Having just knocked off the Western Conference's No. 1 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, it's natural to wonder whether the Silver and Black overlooked the now 9-37 Wizards. If the notion that a ten win team such as the Spurs could take anyone for granted seems silly, remember their youth. The team's oldest starters are 24 years old, their best player just left his teens and the oldest guy on their roster is 32-year-old Doug McDermott, the only person 30 or older on the squad.

Cedi Osman noted that Saturday's 113-112 win over the Timberwolves may have played a role in San Antonio's let down vs. Washington, he told ClutchPoints.

“Maybe, maybe. Yeah. Obviously, we had good games against Portland and Minnesota, and we’re trying to build consistency,” Osman said.

“Obviously, tonight we were not successful in terms of that. There were some good points, but I think there was more stuff that we could have done better tonight,” Osman continued. “At the end of the day, it’s a good lesson for us.”

Spurs postgame Asked Cedi Osman if tonight’s loss to the Wizards could’ve been the result of a young team learning how to come off a good win (Minnesota on Saturday)…. “Maybe, maybe. Yeah…” Complete answer⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PDUaXKK8le — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 30, 2024

Halt to a see-saw stretch

A unique trend comes to an end for Wembanyama, Osman and company.

Over their last eight games, every team the Spurs have faced, including Washington twice, has been either near the very top or near the very bottom of the NBA standings.

The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are all top three teams in their respective conferences.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards sport the fifth worst, fourth worst and second worst records in the NBA.

Next for San Antonio is an Orlando Magic squad that's a game over .500. Wednesday will mark their first meeting of the season though they'll wrap up their season series shortly thereafter. The Spurs are at Orlando on February 8th.