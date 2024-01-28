Victor Wembanyama had his eyes on the bigger picture...

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama hasn't been shy about sharing where some of his motivations come from. Facing fellow countryman and Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert isn't one of them. At least, not entirely.

Given their friendship and Gobert's long time mentorship of the 20-year-old French phenom, ClutchPoints asked this past June's top overall draft pick if he gets extra fired up to face the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“Tonight is more about playing the first seed or second seed. Of course, I'm excited every time to play against Rudy because of his status in the league as one of the best, if not the best defender. I would say it's more of a challenge to play against Minnesota,” Wemby answered. “That’s what I think about coming onto court. Outside of the court, of course, I'm always going to talk and laugh about this with Rudy.”

Spurs post-game Asked Vic if facing his mentor gets him extra fired up… “Tonight it was more about playing the number one seed…” And If it’s the best #Spurs win of the season… “Get used to the feeling so we can repeat it.” Full answers⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PsByBMrx5C — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 28, 2024

Victor Wembanyama vs. Rudy Gobert

While there's no debate as to which of the two friends is a better offensive player, Wembanyama recorded more blocks, rebounds and steals than the three-time NBA All-star. In addition to his 10 rebounds and pair of blocks and steals, the generational prospect outscored Gobert (seven rebounds, a block and a steal) 23 to 19.

“It was so fun to watch a lot of high-level big guys play basketball, and everybody was giving it their all. He's an amazing young player, and he's going to be the future and the face of the league. He had a great game tonight,” Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said following his now 32-14 team's 113-112 loss.

In knocking off a squad that shares the best record in the West, Wemby was asked whether the victory served is the best of the season for San Antonio, especially considering their last-place standing in the Western Conference.

“Probably. If not the best one, maybe the one that snapped our losing streak but it's definitely a good one. I think, tonight we have to be proud about what we did and get used to that feeling so that we can repeat it,” Wemby shared.

Gregg Popovich invokes Spurs legend in relation to Wemby

One of the biggest Spurs highlights from their 10th win of the season came in the second quarter when Victor Wembanyama scored with Rudy Gobert guarding him on what's come to be known stateside as the “Shammgod,” named for former pro basketball player God Shammgod. Internationally, Dejan Bodiroga is credited for coming up with a move in which a player changes direction while pulling back his dribble with the same hand.

Wemby hit ‘em with the Shammgod 😳 pic.twitter.com/UqtV7LaMtp — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 28, 2024

ClutchPoints asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich if he sometimes handles Wemby as he did franchise legend Manu Ginobili. In context, Pop has talked this season about how he allowed the NBA Hall of Famer to do some unorthodox things on the court upon realizing that Ginobili's style helped San Antonio win four league championships.

Spurs post-game Pop says this was the best win of the year Also, asked him if he’s applying the ‘Manu rule’ to Vic in biting his lip when #Wemby tries some of the stuff he does “Having that freedom for people like Jeremy and Victor is important” Full answer ⬇️#Spurs#PorVida pic.twitter.com/rb7mYCxV7C — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 28, 2024

“With him and Jeremy [Sochan] both, there's some of that. I didn't call plays for Jeremy to go score three times in a row or four times in a row. I didn't say do that and pivot this way and pivot that way then make a pump fake and then do this. That’s what he did. I watched,” the winningest coach in NBA history said in referencing a stretch in which Sochan scored seven straight points in a pivotal fourth quarter.

“Players play and having that freedom for people like Jeremy and Victor, I think it’s important. Just as it was for Manu.”

It was important for Wembanyama on Saturday. He helped knock off one of the best teams in beating one of his best friends in the process.