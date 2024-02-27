The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Spurs are 11-47 this season, and they have lost their last four games. San Antonio has also lost two of their three games against the Timberwolves this season. In those games, Devin Vassell leads the team with 25.3 points per game. Victor Wembanyama is right behind him with 21.3 points per game, and he has grabbed 9.7 rebounds, as well. However, Vassell and Wembanyama are the only players scoring over 14.0 points per game against the Timberwolves. The Spurs will be at full health for this game in Minnesota.
The Timberwolves are tied for first in the Western Conference, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.7 points per game against the Spurs this season. He has also averaged 6.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns is right behind him with 20.7 points per game, and 9.0 rebounds. Rudy Gobert has averaged a double-double, as well. However, Gobert is questionable in this game with an ankle injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Spurs-Timberwolves Odds
San Antonio Spurs: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +750
Minnesota Timberwolves: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1200
Over: 225.5 (-112)
Under: 225.5 (-108)
How to Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Spurs are going to have a tougher time scoring the ball in this game. However, they should be able to play good defense. The Timberwolves have scored just 110.3 points per game against the Spurs this season. With the spread being so high, if the Spurs can keep the Timberwolves to under that mark, they will be able to cover.
When the Spurs allow 110 points or less this season, they are 5-6. In those 11 games, they have covered a 13.5-point spread each time. The Timberwolves are not a great scoring team, either. There is a chance the Spurs hold the Timberwolves to 110 points or less, and they will cover the spread if they do.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the NBA this season. They allow the fewest points per game at 106.4 points, and the Spurs have scored under that against the Timberwolves this year. Minnesota should have no problem allowing less than 110 in this game, and it would not be surprising to see them allow 105 or less. Doing this would be their best chance to cover the large spread.
Minnesota is 33-3 when they allow less than 110 points this season. Allowing less than that is not easy, but they have done it 36 times. Minnesota is 27-2 when they allow 105 points or less this season, as well. They are a very good defensive team, and they will showcase that in this game. If the Timberwolves continue their strong defensive play, they will cover.
Final Spurs-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a low-scoring game, just because it is the Timberwolves. I do think the Timberwolves will win, but it is not easy to win by 14 points. The Spurs should be able to keep the game within that. I will take San Antonio to cover the spread.
Final Spurs-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Spurs +13.5 (-110), Under 225.5 (-108)