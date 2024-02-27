Not that they have a ton of options, but the San Antonio Spurs can tell you with certainty which is their best win of the season. Following a 113-112 victory over a Minnesota Timberwolves team that continues to sit atop the Western Conference, Devin Vassell and Gregg Popovich put it at the top of the list. Spurs veteran Keldon Johnson made it a priority to point out that the Timberwolves were the number one team in the West. For the most part, Victor Wembanyama agreed.
He knows this. It's not hard to recall that late January night.
“If we could play the same game, we would I guess. We had great energy, which makes sense because we had pace. We were patient too. Everything feels natural after that because all of the guys on the roster are talented and know how to play basketball. Of course, being locked in defensively,” Wemby said.
Uncertainty whether Rudy Gobert will play
Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert missed his team's victory vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday with a sprained ankle. As of early Tuesday morning, his status is unclear though signs appear positive.
“He's good. He went through practice today [Monday] so I'm sure he'll go through things tomorrow. Practice was pretty low-key today but he looked good, feeling good,” Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said.
Gobert has served as more than a mentor to his fellow Frenchman. The two are good friends. Though, Wembanyama was unaware of Gobert's injury and learned about it on Sunday following the Spurs' loss to the Utah Jazz.
“Oh, really,” Wemby said before asking about the ankle injury. “Why not? When did it happen?”
“Of course, hopefully, I can catch dinner with him, too, to talk about it.”
The last Spurs-Timberwolves game
Victor Wembanyama scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out six assists in the aforementioned victory vs. the Timberwolves.
“A part of it was making shots and having guys who responsibility on the court, staying locked in on defense and playing for each other. It was the key for us and I think going back to film we're going to have some beautiful moments,” Wemby said during that January 27 post-game press conference.
The top overall pick this past June hit half of the six three-pointers he took in San Antonio that night, enjoying one of his better shooting performances from beyond the arc.
“More confident, of course. Throughout my career, my body's been changing so much that sometimes I've had ups and downs with my shot,” Wembanyama said then.”When we play so often, it makes me practice in-game shots actually so, yeah, I'm getting more confident, more comfortable and it's also better shot selection.”
Wemby and the Spurs have played 12 games since knocking off the T'Wolves, meaning this next match-up in Minneapolis falls within a timeline the generational prospect set the last time they played.
“I think it's something we need to watch for the next 15, 20, 30 games so we're going to see. I think I'm probably not going to play 45 minutes any time soon.”
Wemby won't play 45 minutes on Tuesday night. He might not play against Gobert. But another win against a Minnesota team that's still tied for the lead in the West would eclipse the Spurs' previous “best win” of the season.