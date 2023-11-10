As the Timberwolves face the Spurs tonight, Rudy Gobert said he feels like the 'proud dad' of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs face off tonight, big-man Rudy Gobert gave his insight into rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Both being from France, Gobert said to the media that watching him is like being a “proud dad” and acknowledges how impressive he's been according to Jon Krawczynski, senior writer for The Atheltic who covers the Timberwolves.

“I'm kind of like a proud dad when I watch him play. Really happy for him. He's put in the work, so you know he'd dedicated like I've probably never seen a 19-year-old dedicated,” Minnesota's Gobert said. So he's been doing some incredible things and it's going to be fun to face each other and yeah, just go out there, try to get a win.”

Timberwolves vs Spurs tonight means Rudy Gobert will face his countryman, Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/X2lepTms1n — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 10, 2023

It should be a matchup filled with respect as besides the two teams facing off, Gobert and Wembanyama will go one-on-one with each other at multiple points of the game. While Wembanyama has been eye-opening on offense, Gobert is still an excellent defensive player, so on paper it seems to be an even matchup at the moment.

The former Utah Jazz center in Gobert has been currently averaging 12.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. On the other hand, Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. He's coming off of a down performance against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden where he had 14 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes.

Tip-off between the Timberwolves and the Spurs is at 8:00 p.m. (EST) in San Antonio as it's a part of the group play stage in the NBA In-season tournament. Minnesota is currently on a four-game winning streak, hoping to increase it to five.