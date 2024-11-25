ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Jazz prediction and pick.

The upcoming NBA Cup matchup between the San Antonio Spurs (9-8) and Utah Jazz (4-12) on Tuesday night promises to be a thrilling contest. The Spurs have shown resilience, winning three straight games, including two against the Jazz this season. However, they will be without Jeremy Sochan and possibly Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell who both missed the last game against Golden State due to injuries, which could impact their offensive output significantly. The Jazz, fresh off a win against the Knicks, will look to leverage their healthy lineup and home-court advantage at the Delta Center. Expect a strategic battle as both teams vie for crucial NBA Cup standings.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Jazz NBA Odds

NBA Odds: Spurs-Jazz NBA Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Utah Jazz: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Utah Jazz in Tuesday's NBA Cup tournament matchup, building on their recent momentum. Despite missing key players like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries, the Spurs have demonstrated remarkable resilience, winning their last three games, including a home victory against the Jazz. This success can be attributed to the emergence of role players stepping up in the absence of those out due to injury. Harrison Barnes, coming off a season-high 22-point, 8-rebound performance, has been a driving force for the Spurs' offense alongside Victor Wembanyama who's averaging 22.9 points per game. Additionally, rookie Stephon Castle has shown promise, contributing 19 points in their recent victory over the Warriors. The Spurs' ability to adapt and maintain their competitive edge, even without their top scorers, speaks volumes about their depth and coaching prowess.

Furthermore, the Spurs' recent defensive improvements and strategic adjustments give them a significant edge over the struggling Jazz. In their last encounter, San Antonio outscored Utah 75-51 in the second half, showcasing their ability to make crucial in-game adjustments. The Spurs' balanced attack, with players like Julian Champagnie and Chris Paul contributing consistently, provides multiple offensive threats that the Jazz have struggled to contain. Utah's defensive woes, ranking 26thin the league in three-pointers allowed per game, play right into the Spurs' hands. With San Antonio's improved ball movement and the veteran leadership of Chris Paul, they are well-positioned to exploit Utah's weaknesses and control the tempo of the game. The Spurs' recent success and tactical advantages make them the favorites to emerge victorious in this pivotal NBA Cup tournament matchup.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are well-positioned to triumph over the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA Cup tournament matchup on Tuesday. The Jazz's renowned home-court advantage at the Delta Center cannot be overlooked. Historically ranked among the top arenas for home-court advantage, Utah's altitude and passionate fanbase create a challenging environment for visiting teams. Despite a rough start to the season, the Jazz have shown signs of improvement, recently securing a victory against the New York Knicks. This win could serve as a morale booster, helping them regain confidence and momentum as they face the Spurs.

Moreover, the Jazz have a tactical edge with their ability to exploit the Spurs' current vulnerabilities. San Antonio could be without several key players due to injuries which significantly weakens their offensive capabilities. The Jazz can capitalize on this by focusing their defensive efforts on neutralizing the remaining threats. Additionally, Utah's roster features versatile players like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, who can provide scoring depth and defensive prowess. With a strategic game plan and the support of their home crowd, the Jazz have a strong chance of overcoming the Spurs and advancing in the NBA Cup tournament.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick

In Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, the San Antonio Spurs face the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center, with the Spurs holding a 2-1 season series advantage. Despite the potential of missing key players like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, the Spurs have won three straight games and remain competitive. The Jazz, sitting at 0-2 in NBA Cup play, are looking to break through with a home victory. Victor Wembanyama's dominant play and Chris Paul's veteran leadership give the Spurs an edge just enough for them to get this NBA Cup victory while covering the spread on the road.

Final Spurs-Jazz Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -2.5 (-110), Under 227 (-110)