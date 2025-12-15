ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action as we're back to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming Monday slate. The Detroit Pistons (20-5) will visit the Boston Celtics (15-10) for their third meeting of the season, series tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons are currently leading the Eastern Conference following their most recent 142-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. After back-t0-back losses for the first time this season, they've bounced back with five wins over their last six games, looking for their second win against this Celtics squad.

The Boston Celtics are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently falling 116-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The loss broke a five-game winning streak, their longest of the season, but they're in a great spot to bounce back as the home betting favorites.

NBA Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds

Detroit Pistons: +1.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. Celtics Key Injuries

Detroit: (none to report)

Boston: Payton Pritchard, Questionable (neck) / Jayson Tatum, OUT (achilles)

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Boston Celtics are 8-4 at home. The Detroit Pistons are 8-3 on the road.

Both teams 14-11 ATS overall. The Celtics are 7-5 ATS at home, the Pistons 6-5 ATS on the road.

The Celtics are 10-5 as betting favorites. The Pistons are 4-1 as underdogs.

The Celtics are 8-2 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against the Pistons.

Detroit is 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in the last three meetings.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit's last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Boston's last five games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Pistons vs. Celtics Matchup

Both teams are coming into this third meeting healthy and ready to continue their rivalry. With PG Payton Pritchard as the only notable player on the injury report, the Boston Celtics could certainly use him and his 16.8 PPG this season, the highest mark of his career. The loss of Jayson Tatum has certainly opened the door for Pritchard to take the next significant leap in his game and the Celtics have been benefitting greatly from his progression.

The Pistons, however, have looked like the most complete team in the Eastern Conference thanks to the level of play from Cade Cunningham. He's a favorite to win “Clutch Player of the Year” and if the Pistons can continue this pace deep into the season, he should be able to garner a number of MVP votes.

The biggest difference for this Detroit Pistons team this season has been their improvement on the defensive end. They were a solid team last season, but they're ranked third overall in defensive efficiency behind just the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. They're also the league's second-best rebounding team on the offensive glass, so expect their hustle in creating second-chance opportunities to be a common theme throughout this game.

Jaylen Brown has hit another gear for the Celtics with three-straight games scoring exactly 30 points. The game prior, he notched 42 and is averaging 31.8 PPG over his last 10. More impressively, Jaylen Brown is averaging 37.0 PPG in his two games against the Pistons this season, so his staggering numbers could be the reason for this betting spread tilted slightly in their favor. If Brown is able to have another effective game scoring the ball, the Celtics could be the favorites to run away with this game in the second half behind their home court momentum.

Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

This will be another fun meeting between these two teams as their series thus far has been back-and-forth, the Celtics getting the better of the Pistons a little over two weeks ago. Detroit has been the hotter team heading into this one, but Jaylen Brown has been the hottest player on the floor for either team over the last three games.

With Payton Pritchard clearly not at 100%, the Pistons will mainly be focused on locking Jaylen Brown and doubling when necessary to stifle their offensive flow. The Pistons are the much deeper team and Cade Cunningham's game opens even more when he's able to pass the ball to open teammates, so I expect Detroit to have more success when it comes to breaking out of scoring droughts.

The Celtics will still have the upper hand at home and I expect this game to be close to the last whistle. However, I think the Pistons will come away with the win here as Cade Cunningham continues to be clutch down the stretch for them. Don't be surprised if we see some magic at the final buzzer from either Cunningham or Brown.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +1.5 (-110); OVER 229.5 (-110)