It all comes down to this as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the Final of the 2025 In-Season NBA Emirates Cup. The San Antonio Spurs (18-7) will take on the New York Knicks (18-7) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check our NBA Cup odds series for the Spurs-Knicks prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs most recently took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-109 in the NBA Cup Semifinals, shocking the N0. 1-seed and handing them their second loss of the season. With Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup, they immediately become live underdogs to win their first NBA Cup.

The New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 132-120 in the Semifinals, their second double-digit win during the NBA Cup tournament. They'll see the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season as the slight favorites to bring the cup to New York City.

NBA Cup odds courtesy of DraftKings

Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Cup Final Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Spurs vs. Knicks Key Injuries

*update to come once Injury Reports are submitted by both teams*

San Antonio: (not yet submitted)

New York: Miles McBride, OUT (ankle) / Landry Shamet, OUT (shoulder)

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 17-5 as betting favorites. The Spurs are 7-3 when billed as underdogs.

The Knicks are 17-8 ATS overall this season. The Spurs are 14-11 ATS overall.

The Spurs are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

The Knicks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games.

The Spurs are 2-1 outright, 3-0 ATS in their last three games against the Knicks.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Spurs' last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Knicks' last 10 games.

Keys to Spurs vs. Knicks Matchup

Both of these teams have had a dominant run to this NBA Cup Final, the New York Knicks winning their matchups more convincingly. However, the San Antonio Spurs managed to take down the Lakers and Thunder as underdogs, looking to do the same during this Final. Victor Wembanyama returned from a short injury stint and immediately changed the landscape of the Western Conference with a deciding victory over the Thunder. It'll be his first time seeing the Knicks this season, so it'll be interesting to see how their defense game plans for the matchup problem.

The Knicks look like the more complete team thanks to the play of floor general Jalen Brunson. He's having another stellar season, ranking seventh league-wide in scoring (28.8 PPG) and shooting 40% from deep over his last 10 games. Mikal Bridges is doing a great job playing another complementary role this season and is averaging a career-high 1.1 blocks per game at the moment – not only are the Knicks dangerous with their half-court offense, they may be even better in shutting teams down on defense.

Still, Victor Wembanyama will pose a huge mismatch in the paint and the Knicks will have to come up with an answer for his scoring. The Knicks are the fourth-best rebounding team with 45.9 per game, but their efforts on the defensive end will be all the more crucial with Wembanyama scooping 2.0 offensive rebounds a game. Karl-Anthony Towns will have to be active in guarding the perimeter and forcing Wembanyama to use his post moves.

The Spurs have been impressive on the defensive end in their own right and with a healthy lineup heading into this game, they should be able to match up well against the size and pace of the New York Knicks.

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Both teams have looked to be in peak form heading into this game, making for what should be an exciting final from Las Vegas to determine the NBA Cup champions. The two squads will meet for the first time as the Spurs have been the story of the tournament thus far. Having Victor Wembanyama will be the key to their success as he's averaging 32.0 PPG, 15.7 RPG, and 4.3 APG in three career games against the Knicks.

The Knicks, on the other hand, will lean on Jalen Brunson for most of their offensive production as Karl-Anthony Towns may be tied up with Wembanyama in the paint. The guards of San Antonio are some of the best in the league from a defensive standpoint, so they should offer ample resistance in locking-up Brunson during this game.

They've been the hot team all tournament and they've elevated their play in this Las Vegas neutral site, so we'll continue rolling with the San Antonio Spurs as they cover as the underdogs. If he can continue his trends against the Knicks, Victor Wembanyama should be adding NBA Cup MVP to his growing list of accomplishments.

Final Spurs-Knicks NBA Cup Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +2.5 (-110); OVER 229.5 (-110)