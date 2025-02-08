2024-25 has been somewhat of a dream season for St. John's basketball in year two under Rick Pitino, and the Red Storm may have had their biggest highlight yet on Friday night. After a very slow start in a hostile environment against UConn, St. John's stormed back and collected a very gritty 68-62 win.

This victory moves St. John's to 12-1 in Big East play, which puts it 1.5 games ahead of Creighton for the conference lead. After Friday's game, Pitino had a hilarious response when asked about his team's excellence against the rest of the Big East.

Expand Tweet

“I would have said how the f**k did we lose that one game,” Pitino joked when asked what he would've said if someone told him about the 12-1 mark earlier in the season.

Of course, Pitino and the rest of the St. John's fanbase will be thrilled with the current record just the way it is. As it stands, St. John's is locked into the NCAA Tournament and has a chance to earn a top two seed if it can keep this level of play up. On Friday night, the Red Storm's great guard play and elite defense in tough moments was on full display as they overcame an early 14-point deficit to get the win.

St. John's is for real

At the beginning of the season and even through the first part of conference play, St. John's just seemed like a fun story of a team who was going to get into the tournament and Rick Pitino was going to have them on an upward trajectory going into the offseason.

That has not turned out to be the case. This St. John's team is playing some very good, balanced basketball that is good enough to win a conference championship and make a deep run into March if it can keep clicking.

Defensively, this is one of the best teams in the nation. The Red Storm force a ton of turnovers and they make everything tough on you as an offense, and that side of the ball keeps them in every game no matter how their offense is playing.

The offense is a little bit hot and cold, but Zuby Ejiofor is a solid option on the interior and the St. John's guards are elite at getting you a bucket when you need it at the end of a game. That was on full display in close wins against Providence and UConn in the last week, as RJ Luis Jr. and Kadary Richmond have had to come up with huge buckets late in both games.

If those two can keep delivering, that could be the key to this St. John's team making some serious noise in March. Pitino's squad has already shown that it is capable, and now it will have the chance to show it on a national stage.