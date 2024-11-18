For the fourth time in their respective coaching careers, Rick Pitino and Richard Pitino faced off as opponents on Sunday afternoon when son (Richard) brought his unbeaten New Mexico Lobos to Madison Square Garden to face father (Rick) and the also unbeaten St. John's Red Storm. And for the third time in these four meetings, it was Rick Pitino who proved, at least for one night, that father knows best.

The 22nd-ranked Johnnies emerged victorious at the World's Most Famous Arena, securing an 85-71 victory over one of the preseason favorites to win the Mountain West Conference, and as the game's final seconds were ticking away off the clock, a not-so-surprising chant began ringing out in the crowd.

“Who's your daddy? Clap, Clap, Clap-Clap-Clap. Who's your daddy?”

After the game, Rick Pitino explained that he didn't need a reminder that Richard was his son, and that if he had it his way, he and his son wouldn't need to hear those not-so-surprising chants anymore.

“I don't get upset at the crowd,” Rick Pitino said after the win, per The Associated Press. “I just wish they would stop saying that.”

Richard Pitino, on the other, seemed to find the whole ordeal to be humorous.

“I laughed it off. I didn't think much of it,” said Richard Pitino. “This is what our obnoxious New York fans do, and I'm part of it.”

Once Rick Pitino had taken the opportunity to express his disapproval of the way the MSG crowd celebrated the St. John's win, the 72-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer did what any father would do in this moment… he bragged about his son.

“He is a great young coach. Great young coach,” Pitino said. “His offensive mind is brilliant. He puts you in situations that really hurt you defensively. He's got a great team this year. He does it with all new players, different players. He's one of the bright young offensive minds in the game today. So, he's a lot different than me. He handles losing much better than me.”

Next up for St. John's will be the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, where the Johnnies will first face Baylor on Thursday November 21st, and then just one day later, they'll play either Tennessee or Virginia.