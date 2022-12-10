By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Stanford football has found their man, as the program has hired Sacramento State Hornets coach Troy Taylor to be their next head coach, sources told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The Cardinal had been linked to former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, though he announced on Twitter that he would not be taking the position.

Taylor, 54, has been the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets football team since 2019. The Cal graduate has led the FCS team to a 30-8 record in his three seasons at the helm, including an undefeated season in 2022.

However, the Hornets were bested 66-63 in the FCS quarterfinal by Incarnate Word in an insane back-and-forth affair.

Taylor will be tasked with taking over a Stanford football program that enjoyed immense success under former head coach David Shaw, who secured five double-digit win seasons and a Rose Bowl title.

However, the program faltered in Shaw’s final years, limping to 3-9 finishes in each of the last two seasons.

Shaw resigned and the Cardinal looked for his successor in a variety of different places, as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, as well as Garrett, were among those linked to the position.

But Stanford football has settled on Troy Taylor. Taylor won’t have to move very far as a result of this hire, as he has spent much of his coaching career out West.

In a statement, Taylor said, “I believe that Stanford football is perfectly positioned to become champions while on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”