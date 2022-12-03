Published December 3, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stanford football is losing two players after another rough season that saw them just win one of their nine games this 2022.

Linebacker Levani Damuni and center Drake Nugent have both entered the NCAA transfer portal as they seek new teams to play for. Damuni has been a key cog for the Stanford Cardinal despite their struggles, leading the team in tackles in the past two seasons with 161.

Meanwhile, Nugent has been a stabilizing force at the center position for Stanford football as a two-year starter.

The decisions of Levani Damuni and Drake Nugent come just a few days after longtime head coach David Shaw decided to step down from his post. He had a long and incredible career with the Cardinal program since taking over in 2011, compiling a record of 96 wins and just 54 losses.

Unfortunately, the past couple of years have been rough for the squad. Overall in the past two seasons, they have a 3-15 win-loss tally.

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me – it’s time. There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all,” Shaw said of his resignation as Stanford football head coach.

It remains to be seen what Stanford will do amid the shocking exits. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that their new coach–whoever it will be–has their work cut out for them.