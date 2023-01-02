By James Kay · 3 min read

After a holiday season hiatus, we are back with our NCAAW power rankings. Heading into 2023, the power structure at the top of college basketball continues to be fluid. Stanford and South Carolina have looked down at the rest of the field the last couple seasons but some new names have crept into the national spotlight.

Illinois is one team to keep an eye on moving forward. After only winning 12 games in the previous two seasons, the Fighting Illini have started out on a blistering 13-2 start to the year. They just beat No. 12 Iowa and have proven they are a team to take seriously in a stacked Big Ten conference.

There’s plenty left to be determined as the rest of the season shapes out. Slowly but surely, programs around the country will start to turn their focus to preparing for their respective conference tournaments and, of course, March Madness. Here’s who we have as the top-six teams in college basketball right now.

1. South Carolina (13-0)

Shocking to no one, South Carolina has continued to demolish anyone who is in front of them on a given night. They’ve outscored their opponents 415-233 in their last six games. There’s been a ton of excitement about the movement in the top-25 rankings since the beginning of the season but one thing has remained consistent: South Carolina is the juggernaut teams will have to go through come March.

2. Stanford (14-1)

Speaking of juggernauts, Stanford has also carried over its success from last year. Opponents are only scoring 57 points per game and shooting a paltry 35% on two-point shots against the Cardinal. Cameron Brink has been excellent once again while Hannah Jump is shooting 50% on the perimeter on 6.8 three-point attempts per game. Stanford is humming on both ends of the floor and doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon.

3. Ohio State (15-0)

Jacy Sheldon remains out but the Buckeyes haven’t lost the momentum they have built for themselves from the onset of the season. They beat No. 14 Michigan yesterday in a slop fest featuring 43 turnovers between the two teams while taking out No. 16 Oregon on Dec. 21. Taylor Mikesell three-point prowess has kept the offense afloat while they wait for Sheldon to return.

4. Notre Dame(12-1)

The Fight Irish have proven they can beat teams using everyone up and down the roster. They have seven players averaging at least 7 PPG while Olivia Miles has put herself in serious contention for National Player of the Year honors. They play No. 22 North Carolina on Jan. 8 but have gotten past the strongest part of their schedule.

5. LSU (14-0)

Angel Reese has been everything the Tigers envisioned she would be when she transferred to the Bayou. The former Terrapin has been a beast on the boards, pulling down a whopping 14.9 rebounds per game. Her efficiency has skyrocketed despite her volume going up dramatically from last season. Reese is shooting 60.8% from the field on 15.4 shots per game. LSU has fed off her dominance and, if it wasn’t for South Carolina, they would be the top dog of the SEC.

6. UConn (11-2)

The Huskies have showed off their depth by beating Creighton with only seven players at their disposal. Geno Auriemma was also sidelined for multiple games while Azzi Fudd continues to work her way back from injury. Aaliyah Edwards has been the Huskies’ most important player during the stretch and has scored at least 23 points in four of UConn’s last five games.