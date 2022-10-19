Star Ocean: The Divine Force Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Turn the tides of battle in this sci-fi fantasy space odyssey Star Ocean: The Divine Force. Read on to learn more about Star Ocean: The Divine Force, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force release date: October 27, 2022

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will release on October 27, 2022. The game is the sixth mainline entry in the Star Ocean series. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force gameplay

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is an action-adventure game. The game allows you to choose between two protagonists: Raymond “Ray” Lawrence, and Princess Laeticia. The events of the story will unfold from different perspectives depending on who you choose. Ray’s perspective focuses more on sci-fi elements, while Laeticia presents a more fantasy-based point of view. The companions who join your party will also change depending on who you choose.

This particular game’s battle system received a big change. Players can now move seamlessly between the game’s open-world exploration and combat. Rather than long-range and short-range attack assignments seen in previous games in the series, Star Ocean: The Divine Force features a combat system based on a Chain Combo system. Combat skills cost Action Points (AP) to perform, and players cannot use certain skills if they lack AP. Players can also make use of the Stop Mode to plan out strategies by assigning targets and giving allies instructions.

Players also have access to D.U.M.A, a multi-purpose mechanical life form that can be used in different scenarios. In combat, it gives players access to high-speed attacks as well as Blindsides and shields. On the other hand, during exploration, it helps players glide across cities and other landscapes, as well as scan and locate treasure. Lastly, players can upgrade their characters through a skill tree, where they can spend Skill Points (SP) to acquire new skills or strengthen already-learned ones.

Apart from the features mentioned above, series staples like Private Actions and Item Creation are also making a return to the game. Item Creation allows you to craft new items using resources collected throughout the game. Private Actions, on the other hand, are conversational events between team members that will ultimately affect the game’s ending.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force story

On a routine transport mission, the Ydas spaceship is attacked by the Pangalactic Federation. Ydas captain Raymond Lawrence escapes the ship and crash lands on an underdeveloped planet known as Aster IV. Here, he meets Princess Laeticia, who is fighting to protect her homeland from the invading Vey’l empire. Together, the two of them will venture forth on a quest that could change the fate of the universe.

