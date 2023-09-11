In the Entangled quest in Starfield, you are made to choose between saving Rafael or saving the rest of the Nishina Research Station. Luckily, there's a way to save everybody. Check out this Starfield Entangled Guide.

Starfield Entangled Guide

You're brought to the Nishina Research Station after responding to a distress call. One of their experiments has taken a dangerous turn, leading to a series of strange occurrences within the facility. Your task is to navigate this perilous situation and decide whether to prioritize saving Rafael, the only casualty in the mishap, or the rest of the research station. However, it's worth noting that there's a hidden path to save everyone involved in the accident.

Upon starting the Entangled quest in Starfield, your companion will be asked to wait outside. Make sure you're packing enough ammo and weapons to go against some robots and aliens in excess. Go through the motions of the different NPCs leading you around the Research Station. You'll also encounter and “shift” between universes a few times – and the “doomed” version of the lab is quite unfriendly. This shifting will be an important mechanic in later parts of this quest.

At a high point in the quest, you'll be asked to turn off a number of switches, all of which are kindly marked on your screen. In the “real” laboratory, you'll find Rafael's lifeless body on the first floor, just beneath the control room. Loot his body to acquire the “Probe Calibration Protocol” note, and read it carefully. This note contains vital instructions to follow. At this stage, don't interact with the numerous switches around the room.

How to save everyone in Starfield Entagled quest

Step 0: Clear the Area

Before proceeding, eliminate all the robots and aliens in both universes.

The “Sense Star Stuff” ability is particularly useful against the underground aliens in the “doomed” version of the lab, as it makes them visible.

Step 1: Ensure all Power Interlocks are engaged.

All switches in both universes must be turned on.

Your quest indicator should read 0/7, even after switching.

By default, all switches are on. This means if you haven't flipped a switch since entering this room, they're most probably all still engaged.

Step 2: On the Lab Control Computer, initiate Degaussing.

The Lab Control Computer is found on the second floor.

The doomed Lab Control Computer is freely accessible, but you need to use the distortions to get inside the normal one.

In both Lab Control Computers, select Degaussing.

Step 3: Toggle the indicated Power Interlocks off, then back on, to degauss.

After selecting Degaussing, numbers will appear on the screen.

Turn off and then on again the switches indicated by the numbers on the Power Interlocks.

Hovering over them will show you which number corresponds to each switch.

Repeat this process for both universes.

Step 4: Verify that all Power Interlocks have been successfully degaussed.

Return to the Lab Control Computer in each universe and check if the Degaussing process is marked as successful.

Step 5: Once all interlocks have been degaussed, initiate Frequency Calibration.

Select “Frequency Calibration” on the Lab Control Computer in both universes.

Step 6: Select the desired output frequency.

In the Real Lab computer, choose 40 GHz ,

, In the Doomed Lab computer, choose 24 GHz .

. This may also work the other way around, but in my run this is what I used and I was successful.

Starfield Entangled Conclusion and quest rewards

After doing the above steps, locate the Primary Calibration Control in both universes, which is positioned in the same area beside the artifact. Activate it. A brief cutscene will unfold. Following this, you'll regain consciousness in the Lab's clinic, having successfully saved everyone involved in the accident.

You're treated to the reunion of Rafael and the rest of the Research Station. Your bravery also nets you some Credits, a legendary Nishina Spacesuit and a legendary Nishina Helmet.

You can also bring Rafael in right away to be part of your crew, but if you're not ready for that yet, you can come back for him in New Atlantis.

Choosing to save Rafael will get you Credits, some materials, and the ability to hire Rafael as Starfield crew, along with the added weight of the fact that you have just forsaken the lives of a few dozen people.

Saving Director Patel and the rest of the Nishina base rewards you the legendary Nishina Spacesuit and legendary Nishina Helmet.

Saving everyone in the Starfield Entangled quest doesn't make you miss out on anything (unless you liked the look of the doomed version of the lab)!