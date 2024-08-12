The Dallas Stars have made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons and went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. While they have great young players and veteran leadership, there are concerns when looking at their projected lineup. How will veterans like Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Matt Dumba hold up this season? And how can young forward Mavrik Bourque change their offense?

Can Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn keep it up?

This competitive window for the Stars opened up when they traded for Tyler Seguin. Pairing him with career Star Jamie Benn has given them a veteran presence up front. Behind one of the best lines in hockey, they combined for 112 points to create a solid second line and get the team to the Western Conference Final.

That top line was Roope Hintz between Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski. With Pavelski retiring after last season, a hole is open that might be taken by Seguin or Benn. Pavelski was an impactful winger deep into his thirties and they must have the same out of whoever takes his place on the top line.

While both players have had good seasons, they have also performed poorly in recent years. The Stars must have great seasons out of Benn and Seguin to make the playoffs. If they cannot, they will again waste over $18 million in salary cap space on these players. This is the final year of Benn's deal and he must show that he is still worth the $9.5 million he commands.

Stars replace Chris Tanev with Matt Dumba

The Stars beefed up their blue line with the trade deadline acquisition of Chris Tanev. He then played over 22 minutes per game in the playoffs and helped the Stars get to the conference final. They could not agree on a contract and the Stars decided to trade his rights to the Toronto Maple Leafs on draft day.

They decided to sign Matt Dumba in free agency, taking the spot left open by Tanev. Dumba spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning after he was traded at the deadline. He will be with the Stars for two seasons and he must fill the role well.

The Stars are led by Miro Heiskenen and Thomas Harley on their back line, with Harley set to hit restricted free agency after this season. The team must have solid depth pieces performing above their salary, especially in 2025-26. Dumba assimilating into the system and playing well throughout his contract would give the Stars a great chance at the Stanley Cup.

Mavrik Bourque's first full season

Mavrik Bourque has played just two NHL games but is set to play a big role in the Stars' season. The biggest concern is that he will not be ready for an expanded role amid the retirement of Joe Pavelski. The team is confident that he is after he was the top scorer in the American Hockey League at just 22 years old.

Assuming the Stars put him at center, he will be playing with proven veterans on his wings. Whether it is Benn, Seguin, Mason Marchment, Matt Duchene, or Evgenii Dadanov, Bourque is entering a great situation. Assuming he does make a difference, Bourque joins Hintz and Robertson to make one of the great young trios in the league. He could be the final piece to a championship equation in Dallas.

Bourque is a contender for the Calder Trophy for top rookie in one of the most crowded fields in recent memory. Playing on such a great team can boost his scoring numbers compared to number one overall pick Macklin Celebrini, who is on a bad Sharks team. With Anaheim's Cutter Gauthier, Phialdephia's Matvei Michkov, and Montreal's Lane Hutson, the Calder Trophy race is one to watch this upcoming season.