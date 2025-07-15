SEC media days are happening this week, and every school has been making headlines, including Auburn football as a big wildcard in the conference. Head coach Hugh Freeze got aggressive in recruiting, especially in the transfer portal, and brought in a lot of key players, with the most significant piece being Jackson Arnold under center. Arnold has the opportunity to be the key for Auburn this season.

Arnold's decision to play for Auburn football is a full-circle moment because he grew up a Georgia fan. Arnold was born in Georgia and even told the media at SEC media days that he used to make fun of his friend for being an Auburn fan. So, he is excited that he's at Auburn now and can uphold the standard of what is expected at Auburn.

“I was born in Georgia. I was a Georgia fan growing up,” Arnold said. “I know about all the rivalries down here — Georgia-Auburn, Auburn-Alabama, all the SEC rivalries.

“Shoot, my childhood best friend was a huge Auburn fan. I used to always give him crap for it when I was young, but I understand the program, the tradition of Auburn, and the weight that the name holds. I'm excited to uphold that standard.”

Arnold came into college football as one of the best quarterbacks in his respective class. In 2023, he was a five-star and the top quarterback in Texas. He was supposed to be the heir apparent for the Sooners under center, but the results were clunky when he was handed the keys to the offense after Dillon Gabriel.

Arnold had 1,421 passing yards and 12 touchdowns for the Sooners last season while only throwing three interceptions with a 62.6% completion percentage. Arnold also had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The 2024 season was a disaster for Arnold and the entire Oklahoma offense. Arnold split reps with freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. last season, and it was a nightmare for both. Oklahoma allowed 50 sacks and was not able to protect either of them. The Sooners also had an injury-ravaged wide receiving corps, which did not help either.