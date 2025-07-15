Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton knows better than to take anything for granted in his MLB career. The former No. 2 overall draft pick has battled constant injury issues since making his big-league debut more than 10 years ago. He has played 100-plus games in a season just twice and reached the 140 mark only once, so he learned early on not to get a big head. Though, apart from his bodily misfortune, Buxton carries with him another keen reminder of how capricious and ruthless baseball can be.

All players endure this type of humbling encounter at least once during their time in The Show. The 31-year-old vividly remembers his “welcome to MLB” experience.

“Chris Sale,” Buxton told Talkin' Baseball on the Red Carpet, hours before competing in his second All-Star Game. “We was at home, first time facing him (Sale was on White Sox at the time). I went 0-for-4 with four {strikeouts} and I remember {former teammate Trevor Plouffe} walking into the tubs and you was like ‘it's going to happen again one day, Buck.' That's part of it, you know. And it happened a couple more times actually… But it's baseball.”

Buxton eventually figured out Sale, even hitting an inside-the-park home run against him in 2016, so that rough outing likely helped him in the long run. He has learned to accept the brutality this sport can unleash on anyone at any moment. Buxton does not have time to lament his low light, though. Instead, he uses them to become a mentally stronger ballplayer and individual.

Byron Buxton says Chris Sale is the pitcher who made him realize the big leagues are different pic.twitter.com/GbM82UfLDb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Buxton has put on a show for Twins fans in 2025

The Twins are witnessing possibly the best version of Byron Buxton yet. The 2017 Platinum Glove winner has sustained some injuries and missed some time, but he has still managed to leave a noticeable imprint in the batter's box and in the outfield this season. He is hitting .289 with 21 homers, 56 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, a .574 slugging percentage, .925 OPS and five outs above average through 78 games.

Buxton ended the first half of the campaign in epic fashion, hitting for the cycle this past Saturday and recording nine total hits versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Twins (47-49) desperately hope he can stay molten-hot coming out of the All-Star break, as they currently sit four games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card slot. If the face of the franchise can remain healthy, he could be destined to post a special season for Minnesota.

Before that quest resumes, though, Buxton is representing the AL in the 2025 Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night.